MIAMI (WSVN) - One more woman has come forward to say a man who was arrested for allegedly groping several women in Miami’s Brickell section also targeted her.

Speaking with 7News on Friday, the alleged victim said she is certain Emmanuel Bradley touched her inappropriately.

“That’s him. That’s absolutely him, yes, absolutely,” she said.

The woman, who asked not to be identified or show her face on camera, said she saw a 7News story about the suspect that aired Wednesday and reached out.

“No doubt in my mind, yeah, ’cause I saw him. I saw him very close, yes,” she said.

About a month ago, the woman said, she was walking down Brickell Avenue near where she lives when she encountered a man who faced her while walking and grabbed her private area below the waist.

“You don’t expect something like that to happen to you,” she said.

The woman said it all happened very fast.

“He just grabbed me,” she said.

The alleged victim said she confronted her assailant.

“[I told him], ‘Keep your hands off me,’ and he pushed me,” she said.

The woman said Bradley yelled obscenities, but she kept walking.

“It just caught me off guard. I was shocked,” she said.

The woman said she moved on and opted not to report the incident, but earlier this week, she saw his mugshot and learned of other women who had been targeted.

Those women spoke with 7News on Wednesday.

“He reached out and sort of lunged without getting up and grabbed at my skirt,” said one of them.

Another woman was more blunt in her description.

“He just grabbed my [expletive], and I’m like, ‘What are you doing?'”

The women indicated their encounter was with the same man.

Now linked to several cases, Bradley was taken into custody and is currently behind bars.

In court Wednesday, the suspect knocked a microphone down in the courtroom and stormed off after he was denied bond.

City of Miami Police Officer Kenia Fallat said it’s important for any victims to speak up.

“We don’t want these women to be afraid. We want them to know that being unwantedly touched is a crime,” said Fallat.

The woman who spoke with 7News on Friday said she plans to also file a police report.

“I just want to feel safe, and I just want other women to feel safe,” she said.

She added that she’s on a group chat with other women who could potentially come forward to police.

Bradley faces battery charges. He is scheduled to appear in court next week.

If you believe you have been targeted by Bradley or have any information on these cases, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.