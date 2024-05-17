SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - New surveillance video shows the moments after a Vietnam veteran came under attack while withdrawing money at an ATM in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Speaking with 7News on Thursday, the victim, 81-year-old Patrick Ferrante, said he was blindsided by his attacker.

“He got that hoodie on and all that I don’t like him. Now, I don’t like him at all,” he said.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the robbery occurred on Sunday morning while Ferrante was taking out cash to buy a new car.

Video shows a man dressed in all black, and wearing pretty distinct shoes that read ‘air’ on the side, leaving the scene with Ferrante’s money.

“I never saw his shoes. They were black and white, and you can see, you know, a mile away you could see the shoes,” said Ferrante.

At first, the subject walks by the camera turning the corner where Ferrante was.

“He hit me like a linebacker. I didn’t get hit that hard in many years,” said Ferrante.

The Vietnam veteran said that after the attack, the subject stabbed him with a screwdriver.

“‘Bam,’ knocked me down, and I’m on the ground. He took my wallet and was gone,” Ferrante said as he showed his injuries. “I got bruised here and there.”

The subject ran off with the $1,000 that Ferrante had just pulled out, along with his wallet that he said had more than $300 in it.

The 30-second robbery gave the camera a second opportunity to spot the subject as he sprinted by it again after he was done.

Now, Ferrante hopes the surveillance video puts the subject behind bars.

“I hope they catch him,” said Ferrante.

His hopes are high due to the amount of people who stepped up to help Ferrante following the initial 7News story.

“I’m getting almost $6,000, $7,000, and then this guy wants to give me the check for another $1,300 that I lost. So I’m really appreciative. I love everybody. Thankful as ever,” said Ferrante.

Another thing Ferrante would be very thankful for is seeing the subject in jail so the crime doesn’t happen again.

As for ATMs. Ferrante said he will avoid them at all costs and will instead be going to the bank for future withdrawals.

Miami-Dade Police are hopeful, as well, that the video will lead them to the thief, who remains on the loose.

If you have any information on this robbery or the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

