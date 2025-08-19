DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Paramedics rushed at least two people to the hospital after a chemical leak in Doral.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue’s hazmat team were dispatched to a warehouse in the area of 10201 Northwest 19th Street just before 5 p.m, Tuesday afternoon.

Officials determined there was a possible chemical spill in the area as hazmat crews were called in to investigate the cause.

7Skyforce captured the large presence of emergency crews outside the warehouse.

Paramedics checked out 17 people who had non-life threatening injuries. Two of them were transported to a local area hospital, officials said.

Their condition is unclear.

A spokesperson for MDFR said late Tuesday afternoon that the leak had been mitigated and firefighters remain on scene to ventilate the warehouse.

