MIAMI (WSVN) - An all clear has been given after a strange black powder inside an envelope prompted crews to descend on downtown Miami.

Miami Fire Rescue units and a Hazmat team were dispatched to inspect the suspicious powder found inside a letter sent to the Paramount Miami Worldcenter on NE First Avenue and Eighth Street.

Crews tested the black powder but found nothing harmful.

The person who reported the powder was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital as a precaution.

