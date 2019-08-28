Hazmat crews respond to smoke billowing from warehouse in West Miami-Dade

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Emergency crews are at the scene of a hazmat situation at a warehouse in West Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue responded to the area of Northwest 72nd Avenue and 25th Street, at around 2 a.m., Wednesday.

Officials said they received a call reporting smoke coming out of the warehouse, which is located west of Miami International Airport.

MDFR’s hazmat team is at the scene making entry into the warehouse.

The smoke has since dissipated but the source remains unclear.

Officials say they’re investigating an ammonia leak as being a possibility.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.