Hazmat crews clean up fuel spill on highway from leaking furniture truck

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A furniture truck left behind a hazardous spill while traveling on a South Florida highway.

Officials said the 18-wheeler was leaking fuel while driving northbound on the Turnpike.

Authorities eventually assessed the situation once the driver stopped eastbound on the 836, just off of 107th Avenue.

Hazmat units absorbed the remaining diesel from the road.

No injuries were reported.

