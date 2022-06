DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A hazmat situation is developing in Doral.

Hazardous materials were somehow released at a building near Northwest 84th Avenue, Monday afternoon.

Crews are currently decontaminating the area to make it safe.

The building was evacuated as a precaution.

Two people were taken to the hospital after being exposed to the materials.

