Halloween is here and if you’re looking to get out and celebrate, take a look at some of these events and parties taking place across South Florida.
Miami-Dade County
Now – Oct. 31
House of Horror Haunted Carnival in Doral
Oct. 28
Haunted Wonderland Halloween at Moss Center in Southwest Miami-Dade
Oct. 29
Zoo Boo 2022 (also on Oct. 30)
6th Annual Spooky Science Monster Mash at Frost Science Museum
Oct. 30
Bark or Treat at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden
Oct. 31
HalloWYN 2022 – Wynwood Halloween Block Party
Spooky Symphony at Miami-Dade County Auditorium
Mini Monster Monday at the Miami Children’s Museum
More Miami-Dade Halloween events, including with the Miami-Dade Police Department
Broward County
Now – Oct. 29
LauderBOO at Fort Lauderdale Parks
Now – Oct. 31
Nightmare Village at Xtreme Action Park (select dates)
Oct. 28
Dania Fall Festival with Trunk or Treat
Boo Bash at Pompano Community Park
Halloween Party at Riverland Park. 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. 950 SW 27th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale 33312.
Oct. 29
Mall-O-Ween, Broward Mall, Plantation
Drive-thru Trick or Treat – Oswald Park. 1 p.m. – 4 p.m., 2220 NW 21st Avenue, Fort Lauderdale 33311
Halloween Party at Croissant Park. 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. 245 W. Park Drive, Fort Lauderdale 33315. Halloween parties include games, prizes, and refreshments.
Oct. 31
Wilton Manors Annual Halloween Street Festival
Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.