Halloween is here and if you’re looking to get out and celebrate, take a look at some of these events and parties taking place across South Florida.

Miami-Dade County

Now – Oct. 31

House of Horror Haunted Carnival in Doral

Oct. 28

Haunted Wonderland Halloween at Moss Center in Southwest Miami-Dade

Halloween at The Biltmore

Oct. 29

Zoo Boo 2022 (also on Oct. 30)

6th Annual Spooky Science Monster Mash at Frost Science Museum

Oct. 30

Bark or Treat at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden

Oct. 31

HalloWYN 2022 – Wynwood Halloween Block Party

Spooky Symphony at Miami-Dade County Auditorium

Mini Monster Monday at the Miami Children’s Museum

More Miami-Dade Halloween events, including with the Miami-Dade Police Department



Broward County

Now – Oct. 29

LauderBOO at Fort Lauderdale Parks

Now – Oct. 31

The Haunt at Tree Tops Park

Nightmare Village at Xtreme Action Park (select dates)

Oct. 28

Dania Fall Festival with Trunk or Treat

Boo Bash at Pompano Community Park

Halloween Party at Riverland Park. 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. 950 SW 27th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale 33312.

Oct. 29

Mall-O-Ween, Broward Mall, Plantation

Hollyweird in Hollywood

Drive-thru Trick or Treat – Oswald Park. 1 p.m. – 4 p.m., 2220 NW 21st Avenue, Fort Lauderdale 33311

Halloween Party at Croissant Park. 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. 245 W. Park Drive, Fort Lauderdale 33315. Halloween parties include games, prizes, and refreshments.

Oct. 31

Wilton Manors Annual Halloween Street Festival

