MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A huge haul of drugs have been offloaded at the Miami Beach Coast Guard station.

Agents seized about 22 pounds of cocaine and more than 1,200 pounds of marijuana.

The street value of the drugs is more than $3 million.

The illegal narcotics were found on vessels in the Eastern Pacific Ocean.

