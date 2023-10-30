MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - In an act of hatred, a pro-Israel flag outside Bagel Time Cafe on Alton Road and 41st Street was slashed over the weekend. This incident is part of a troubling pattern of vandalism targeting South Florida.

Police were called to the scene on Saturday morning to investigate the crime, searching for fingerprints on the damaged banner. The owner of Bagel Time Cafe, Josh Nodel, expressed his disappointment and concern, emphasizing that the incident was an act of hatred and vandalism.

“It’s pretty bad for us, our community; we have a Miami Beach community over here. Everybody here knows each other, so people don’t want to feel in fear,” said Nodel.

The crime was captured on camera and the footage is now in the possession of law enforcement, who are actively working to identify the perpetrator.

