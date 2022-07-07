NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Black woman made history after she was sworn in as the North Miami Beach Police chief.

Harvette Smith, who had been serving as interim chief since March, was promoted on Thursday to become the city’s top police officer.

As interim police chief, she was not only the first African-American to lead the force but also the first Black woman to do so.

Smith began her law enforcement career as a clerk typist with the department back in 1990.

