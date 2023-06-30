MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Harold’s Shrimp and Chicken, a popular restaurant in Miami Beach, finds itself closed for business following a near-fatal beating that took place behind the establishment.

In addition, an official notice from the City of Miami Beach, obtained by 7News through a public records request, reveals that Harold’s is in violation for not possessing a business tax receipt. As a result, city officials have taken action to temporarily shut down the restaurant.

Sources within City Hall informed 7News that officials began scrutinizing the restaurant’s paperwork after a recent incident of attempted murder near Harold’s food truck. According to the police, the victim had vandalized the vehicle, which subsequently led to the violent assault.

The consequences of the altercation include two arrests, while others remain under investigation by the authorities.

Terrance Delaney, identified by the state as the registered agent of Harold’s Shrimp and Chicken on Wheels, is among those charged with attempted murder.

Delaney has been arrested for attempted murder in the area of Harold’s restaurant twice since July 2022.

Prosecutors, police, and 7News sources have revealed that Delaney allegedly shot at and grazed a tourist police officer visiting from Minnesota. However, the charge was dropped in that case when the victim refused to cooperate as a witness, according to the state attorney’s office.

Both Delaney and another individual posted bail in this recent attack and were released from jail.

Harold’s Shrimp and Chicken management has yet to comment on the situation or provide a timeline for the restaurant’s reopening.

