MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Harold’s Shrimp and Chicken, a popular restaurant in Miami Beach, finds itself closed for business following a near-fatal beating that took place behind the establishment.

An official notice from the City of Miami Beach, provided to 7News after a public records request, reveals that Harold’s, located along the 1300 block of Washington Avenue, is in violation for not possessing a business tax receipt. As a result, city officials have taken action to temporarily shut down the restaurant.

Sources within Miami Beach City Hall informed 7News that officials began scrutinizing the restaurant’s paperwork after a recent incident of attempted murder near Harold’s food truck.

A 7News came to the restaurant on Wednesday, but no one wanted to talk about the incident.

According to Miami Beach Police, the victim had vandalized the vehicle, and that triggered the beating.

The assault led to the arrests of Adrian Williams and Terrance Delaney, while others remain under investigation by authorities.

Delaney, who was identified by the state as the registered agent of Harold’s Shrimp and Chicken on Wheels, is among those charged with attempted murder.

Delaney has been arrested for attempted murder in the area of Harold’s restaurant twice since July 2022.

Prosecutors, police and 7News sources said Delaney shot at and grazed a tourist police officer visiting from Minnesota. However, the charge was dropped in that case when the victim refused to cooperate as a witness, according to the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office.

Delaney and Williams have since posted bail in this recent attack and were released from jail.

Harold’s Shrimp and Chicken management has yet to comment on the situation or provide a timeline for the restaurant’s reopening.

