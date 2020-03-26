Hard Rock Stadium runs into coronavirus testing complications

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The demand for coronavirus testing at Hard Rock Stadium appears to be declining and days of long lines may be over.

However, some of the patients who have been tested were told they have to come back for a retest.

The need for retesting was the result of test kits that were, according to the Florida State Emergency Operations Center, “were not compatible with current testing procedures.”

“We’re able to accommodate 300 appointments,” Miami Fire Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll said.

Testing appointments at Marlins Park remain for seniors 65 and older. The drive-thru site continued testing Thursday with over 135 people by noon.

“Everybody is taking a very proactive step in trying to get ahead of this virus, trying to get as many people tested so that we can reassure people or even provide some guidance on what they need to do,” Carroll said.

In Broward County, the long lines at C.B. Park in Pembroke Pines have dwindled.

So far, coronavirus testing across South Florida has focused primarily on seniors with symptoms, first responders and healthcare workers.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he hopes to expand the testing criteria to more people, but that has yet to happen.

The shortage of swabs is likely part of the problem.

“The state labs can run the tests. We have other certified labs throughout the state of Florida who can run the tests. We just need to have enough collection swabs to get the sample and then send it to the labs,” DeSantis said.

The guidelines for testing at the Hard Rock Stadium remain the same. You must be a senior 65 years old or older with symptoms, a first responder or a healthcare worker. There’s no need to make an appointment at that location.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.