Hard Rock Stadium COVID-19 testing site to reopen Thursday following Eta

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The COVID-19 test site at Hard Rock Stadium will reopen Thursday after shutting down due to Eta.

Major flooding swamped the parking lot, and a testing tent was completely surrounded by rising water.

Portable restrooms were also flipped and sent floating.

The Miami Gardens site saw an influx of cars line up as people waited to get swabbed ahead of the storm.

