Hard Rock Stadium COVID-19 test site unveils expansion

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Hard Rock Stadium is making preparations to expand its COVID-19 testing site.

State officials on Sunday confirmed that two new mega tents are being set up at the Miami Gardens location.

Officials said the addition will help with efficiency and the safety of the front-line workers there.

“They’re not going to be working out on the hot asphalt. They’re gonna at least be under cover and in the shade,” said Florida Division of Emergency Management spokesperson Mike Jachles, “and our clients as well will be under the shade and not waiting with their cars in the open sun, so they”ll be able to wait under cover where the tests will be performed.”

Officials said the building process will not interfere with the current testing and will be able to hold 24 cars at once.

This section of the site will be operational in the coming week.

The testing site will be open on Labor Day. For more information on COVID-19 testing locations in Miami-Dade County, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

