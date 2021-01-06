Hard Rock Stadium converts COVID-19 testing site into vaccination site

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The COVID-19 testing site at Hard Rock Stadium has been transformed into a vaccination site.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis made his second South Florida stop in Miami Gardens where, without warning, Hard Rock Stadium started drive-thru COVID-19 vaccinations, the first in Florida to offer the option to seniors 65 and older.

“Just come through the line, do the paperwork, get the shot, and then wait, and then they’re off for the rest of the day,” DeSantis said.

The governor, his second-in-command and Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava conducted a walkthrough of the site.

Officials said that once the site is up and running, they’ll be able to give out 1,000 shots a day.

“What they have set up is a soft opening to make sure things are working well,” DeSantis said, “so they’re doing two lanes of cars through for the vaccinations, and that’s gonna be the case for the next couple of days, and then we’re gonna be expanding it and providing the general public with ways that they can get appointments.”

Local leaders said the clock is ticking to administer more doses to Miami-Dade’s most vulnerable.

Seniors were seen lining up in Miami, as Jackson Health rolled into the second day of vaccine distributions.

At last update, Cava said that so far 32,000 doses have been given out to frontline healthcare workers and county residents 65 and up.

“It is truly all hands on deck to get these shots in people’s arms as fast as possible,” she said.

Cava’s call to action comes as the department of health reported that more than one in 10 people in Miami-Dade are testing positive for COVID-19. On Wednesday, the county recorded 3,136 new infections, bringing the county’s total case count to 314,742.

“We cannot give up precautions. More important than ever, masking, social distancing,” Cava said.

Marlins Park is also in the process of being transformed into a COVID-19 vaccination site. It remains unknown when that site will start operating.

