MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The Hard Rock Stadium announced important information regarding the Taylor Swift “The Eras Tour” to ensure that fans have the best experience and encourage ticketholders to plan ahead as strict polices will be enforced.

The Eras Tour will take place at the Hard Rock Stadium from Oct. 18-20.

Below attendees and Miami Gardens resident will find important information regarding parking, road closures, stadium security and entry, and more.

General Information:

A prepaid parking pass AND a show ticket for that night’s concert are required to park at Hard Rock Stadium.

There will be no parking for purchase at Hard Rock Stadium on the day of the show.

Only fans with a parking pass and a valid concert ticket may tailgate in stadium parking lots on the date of their concert ticket.

There are NO listening areas outside the stadium for people without concert tickets.

Fans without concert tickets will not be permitted on stadium property and will be asked to leave. Police and stadium security will be patrolling the parking lots to ensure fans with tickets have a safe and positive experience.

Fans should expect to have their ticket checked multiple times upon stadium entry.

Fans are required to scan their concert ticket prior to boarding Park & Ride buses, which are for concert ticket holders only.

Gate Times:

Parking Lots Open: 3:30 p.m.

Stadium Gates: 4:30 p.m.

Guests will not be allowed to line up or park prior to parking gates opening at 3:30 p.m.

Parent Drop-Off and Pick-Up:

Hard Rock Stadium has set up three locations for parent drop-off and pick-up for all three show nights: Lot 14, Lot 15, Lot 31

Parent drop-off lots will open at 3:30 p.m. on each show date.

If picking up from Lots 14 or 15, parents MUST enter the lot between 9:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Road closures will go into effect beginning at 10:30 p.m. to facilitate stadium egress.

For parents arriving after 10:30 p.m., the only lot that will be accessible will be Lot 31.

Hard Rock Stadium recommends parents use the Waze app to access the quickest routes around road closures.

Road Closures:

The following roads will be closed on Friday, Oct. 18 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., on Saturday, Oct. 19 and Sunday, Oct. 20 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and all three nights from 10:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.

Turnpike 2X Ramp and Exit

NW 199th Street between NW 27th Ave. and NW 14th Ct.

Miami Gardens residents will be allowed to go through the NW 199th Street road closures with their resident passes issued by the City of Miami Gardens or a driver’s license with a local address. Residents can also use the on-ramps to get onto the Turnpike.

Security and Stadium Access:

Fans will go through multiple security and ticket checks to ensure only valid ticket holders enter parking lots and the stadium. Fans should expect to have their ticket scanned more than once to enter the stadium.’

Bag Policy:

Allowed: Clear plastic bags that do not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12″. Small bags that do not exceed 4.5″ x 6.5″

Allowed: Clear plastic bags that do not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12″. Small bags that do not exceed 4.5″ x 6.5″ Prohibited: All purses or bags that exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12″. Non-clear bags that exceed 4.5″ x 6.5″

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.