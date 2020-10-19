Hard Rock Stadium administers over 3,000 COVID-19 tests in one day

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The Hard Rock Stadium has hit a major milestone in COVID-19 testing.

The state site administered the highest number of tests in a single day, swabbing 3,163 people last Wednesday.

“The site was designed to test large numbers of people, and that’s what we’re doing in a very efficient way,” said Mike Jachles of the Florida Association of Public Information Officers, “and hats off, really, to the workers from the National Guard, Division of Emergency Management and all of the nurses on this site.”

All age groups will now be able to get tested at Hard Rock Stadium beginning Tuesday. For more information, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

