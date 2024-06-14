SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Zoo Miami has some good news from its latest animal exam.

Hank, the zoo’s 11 years old sloth bear, underwent a comprehensive physical exam that included weight, blood, urine and a series of radiographs, among others.

Zoo officials said Hank weighs 246 pounds and feeds mostly on insects and fruits.

Sloth beats are solitary and are native to the moist and dry forests of the Indian subcontinent and can live up to 54 years.

Hank was born at the Smithsonian National Zoo on Dec. 19, 2012, and arrived at Zoo Miami on Nov. 30, 2016.

Hank’s results came back positive, suggesting that he has a happy and healthy life ahead of him.

