Hand sanitizer distributed in Coral Gables recalled due to possible methanol

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A company that sells hand sanitizer distributed in Coral Gables is pulling part of their product due to the possible presence of a toxic ingredient.

AJR Trading LLC is voluntarily recalling about 2,000 480-millileter bottles of hand sanitizer.

The Food and Drug Administration has put it on their do not sell list.

Company officials said the sanitizer may contain methanol, a flammable liquid alcohol that can be toxic.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.