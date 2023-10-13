NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - In response to a call by Hamas leaders for a global “Day of Rage” on a holy day for Muslims, South Florida is stepping up security measures despite no specific credible threats. The call for worldwide protests has raised concerns and prompted heightened vigilance across the region.

“We’re going to have a police presence throughout October 13th because of the threat,” said Rabbi Ariel Yeshurun of Skylake Synagogue. “We are asking everyone to be extra vigilant, cautious, and open up your eyes and ears.”

Skylake Synagogue Hebrew School in North Miami Beach is among the institutions taking precautionary steps in response to the call for protests on a significant religious day.

“To call on his believers — his followers — to sacrifice blood and soul to kill innocent people, on a day that is designated in the Muslim faith to prayer. It’s uh, I mean I think, it’s overwhelming,” expressed Rabbi Yeshurun.

Rabbi Yoni Fein of Brauser Maimonides Academy in Dania Beach echoes these concerns.

“We are taking a lot more security measures in place and are certainly on high alert,” he stated.

Despite the absence of specific threats, Broward County Schools have reassured parents of students that all security personnel are on high alert. Karine Jean-Pierre, White House Press Secretary, emphasized the importance of people feeling protected and safe.

“Certainly, it is also important for the president for people to feel protected and to feel safe,” she stated.

The concern extends nationally, with leaders across the country emphasizing unity and safety. New York City has ordered all police officers to patrol the streets and high-profile areas in uniform, while additional security measures have been taken in Washington, D.C., including fencing around the Capitol Building.

In a message from St. Brendan High School, the Office of Catholic Schools reassured the community, stating that “threats are of dubious credibility and not specific to South Florida, advising against school cancellations.”

“At St. Brendan High School, we will be extra vigilant in monitoring the safety and security of our campus,” reads the statement in part. “We have been advised not to make alterations in our schedule or operations at this time. We will remain in contact with the Office of Catholic Schools as well as law enforcement and will alert you if necessary.”

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava confirmed that the Miami-Dade Police Department has heightened security levels throughout the community. The Emergency Operations Center has been partially activated to ensure efficient coordination of resources and communication.

The Miami Beach Police Department also increased uniformed presence throughout the city and schools to ensure public safety, collaborating with community faith leaders and law enforcement partners.

Doral Police Department officials emphasized the importance of vigilance, encouraging residents to report any suspicious activity.

While there is no specific credible threat, a former Hamas leader’s call for a “Day of Jihad” has prompted statements from various agencies to remain vigilant. The message is clear: see something, say something.

