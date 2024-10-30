DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade and Broward County elections officials are reminding voters that they are welcome to wear Halloween costumes at the polls, but there are a few rules to follow.

Voters can wear costumes while casting ballots, but full-face masks must be removed for identity verification.

“You can come in a costume, but it’s very important to note that we do have to look at your photo ID and confirm that it is you as the voter that is in the act of voting,” said Miami-Dade Elections Supervisor Christina White. “Maybe don’t wear anything that would prohibit us from confirming that it is you or if you’re wearing a mask, you’ll be asked to take it off.”

Voters are also allowed to wear clothing supporting candidates, such as masks or shirts, but political conversation and campaigning must remain outside the 150-foot perimeter around polling locations.

“The only way that you can come into a polling location wearing any kind of campaign clothing or paraphernalia, is if you are a voter who is in the act of voting,” said White.

“If you want to represent a particular political candidate that you like a lot, that is OK,” said Broward County Elections Supervisor Joe Scott.

Officials encourage Halloween voting as the holiday keeps some parents busy with evening festivities.

“Traditionally, Halloween is actually a very convenient day to go out and vote because parents are very distracted with getting their kids ready to go for the Halloween celebrations,” said White.

Miami-Dade’s 33 early voting sites, and Broward County’s 29 sites, will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Halloween.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.