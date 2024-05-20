WATSON ISLAND, Fla. — A 2022 Rolls-Royce Cullinan worth half a million dollars was stolen in a brazen heist from a Palm Island home, with security cameras capturing the entire incident.

Security cameras captured the theft Friday evening as a white SUV backed up to the pedestrian gate of this Palm Island home.

“Yeah the car was literally parked right here,” said Daniel Espinoza, in-law’s car stolen.

Two thieves were seen jumping over a pedestrian walkway gate, finding the control to open the driveway gate, and driving off with the car.

“One of the guys jumped on the driver’s side and when he jumped over the fence and the other guy jumped on the passenger side,” said Espinoza.

His father-in-law owns the vehicle.

“They literally jumped in the car, they stood there for like maybe a few seconds, then they were able to find the control of the gate, they opened the gate and they simply just took off with the car,” Espinoza said. “Half a million dollars gone.”

Security cameras appeared to also show a white SUV that was used as a getaway car followed the thieves as they drove off with the car.

“He just had the getaway car right on his tail,” said Espinoza.

The family, upset and angry, is offering a reward of $20,000 for information leading to an arrest and $50,000 for information leading to an arrest and the return of the car.

The car was a Mother’s Day gift from last year and now has been stolen right from their front yard.

“We’re all kinda devastated about what happened honestly,” said Espinoza. “It’s really uncomfortable.”

