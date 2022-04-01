MIAMI (WSVN) - A group of Haitians rallied in Miami in hopes of gaining the attention of the president.

The group is urging Joe Biden to stop the deportation of Haitian migrants.

They said thousands of Haitians have been sent back home since February of 2021, despite their country being in a crisis.

The group wants to see immediate change and are asking the president to extend temporary protected status, or TPS, for those who qualify.

