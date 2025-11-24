NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of Haitian lawyers step outside of the courtroom to help out Haitian families this holiday season.

Five Haitian-American litigation attorneys in North Miami have created a campaign to help feed Haitian families in need during the holidays. The campaign, “Lawyers Giving Back,” is meant for those who have been laid off or are in need of financial assistance.

“We do understand that people are hurting, we understand the price of groceries has gone high, and so this is why we all came together to serve this community because this community has given us so much.” said Beatrice Cazeau, an attorney.



100 families will receive $100 gift cards to spend on Thanksgiving meals through the program.

