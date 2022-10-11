MIAMI (WSVN) - The Haitian community is demanding change from President Joe Biden to help bring an end to the corrupt regime in Haiti.

Protests against the regime have been happening for months.

Haitians claim the corruption, gang violence and the assassination of the former president has made life unbearable.

“We are standing together to ask the U.S. to collectively stop digging,” said a speaker at the event.

They also claim that the inequality has led to extremely high prices of fuel and a lack of access to basic necessities.

