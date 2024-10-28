MIAMI (WSVN) - A group of Haitian organizers gathered at Miami’s Hillside Church on Sunday hosting the “Haitians Souls to the Polls” the event was sponsored by the Harris and Walz campaign and centered around empowering Haitian-American voices.

The organizers, called Ayisyen Pou Harris, which is Creole for “Haitians for Harris”, partnered with the Harris and Walz campaign hoping events like this help amplify the voices of Haitian-American voters and reaffirms their commitment to immigrant rights.

The even comes eight days before the election day.

Early voting is open across South Florida.

So far, in Miami-Dade County more than 450,000 people have voted.

In Broward, more than 360,000 people have cast their votes.

To find more information on early voting in Miami-Dade County, click here.

To find more information on early voting in Broward County,click here.

