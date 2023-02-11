SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A building blitz in Southwest Miami-Dade aims to give grateful families a place to call home sweet home.

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Miami is working alongside five families to build houses.

7News cameras captured crews hard at work on Friday.

“To many, the banging of hammers is an annoying noise, but to us, it is music to our ears,” said Habitat for Humanity of Greater Miami CEO Mario Artecona.

Scores of other people are also lending a hand to these families.

Future homeowner Tiashana Jones expressed her gratitude.

“That’s amazing, for people to volunteer to help you, knowing that you’re trying to become a homeowner, trying to have a stable upbringing and foundation for you and your family,” she said. “Like, that’s amazing, people come together to help you.”

The building blitz continues until Feb. 25.

WSVN is a longtime supporter and sponsor of Habitat for Humanity.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Miami

305-634-3628

www.miamihabitat.org

Habitat for Humanity of Broward

954-396-3030

www.habitatbroward.org

