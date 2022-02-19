SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Habitat for Humanity of Greater Miami continues helping families achieve their dream of becoming first-time homewowners during their annual Blitz Build in Southwest Miami-Dade.

7News cameras captured volunteers and family members hard at work putting together the homes, Saturday.

Among them was Avis Brown, who said she’s ready to begin her new life.

“Your home is your biggest investment next to yourself,” she said.

The single mother said that for the first time, she and her 10-year-old daughter Kiley will own a home.

“It means stability for her. She has somewhere now to plant her roots, to say is hers,” said Brown.

Habitat for Humanity partners with hardworking families. The homes are not free; owners have to qualify and help build their own home.

Brown is doing just that. Along with dozens of volunteers, she has spent the past few weeks building her new home from the ground up through Habitat Blitz Build.

Volunteers, sponsors and homeowners aim to build eight homes in a span of two weeks.

7News anchor and reporter Jeff Lennox was among the hundreds of volunteers worked alongside the future homeowners to paint their homes.

“Anchor by night, painter by day,” he said.

Habitat for Humanity’s mission of affordable housing is more important than ever, in light of soaring home prices due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The eight Habitat homes in Southwest Miami-Dade are being built on land donated by Kionne McGhee, the county commissioner for District 9.

“This is the model, this is the blueprint, and as we see housing prices continue to increase and forcing most people from these communities, out of their area of comfort, we have to address it,” he said.

“These are hardworking families; they do everything right. They just don’t make enough for a traditional bank mortgage,” said Mario Artecona, CEO of Habitat of Greater Miami. “To be able to give families like Avis’ the opportunity to become a homeowner, particularly in the community where she grew up in, is the reason that we exist.”

That’s why Brown said she is forever grateful.

“The reality is setting in now, because it’s been so long — going through the process, waiting and anticipating, so all the buildup — and now to see it happening, it really makes my heart smile,” she said.

The nonprofit has completed 1,200 homes for deserving families.

WSVN is sponsoring Brown’s house. It has three bedrooms and two baths and brings WSVN’s Habitat sponsorship to 22 homes across Miami-Dade County.

WSVN is a longtime supporter and sponsor of Habitat for Humanity.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Miami

305-634-3628

www.miamihabitat.org

Habitat for Humanity of Broward County

954-396-3030

www.habitatbroward.org

