(WSVN) - Volunteers with Habitat for Humanity of Greater Miami have kicked off a building blitz.

The accelerated construction project will complete eight homes in 14 days with the help of more than 1,000 volunteers.

To date, the nonprofit has completed close to 1,100 homes in Miami-Dade County alone.

The annual Blitz Build will continue through the end of February.

WSVN is a proud sponsor of Habitat for Humanity.

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Miami

www.miamihabitat.org

Habitat for Humanity of Broward County

www.habitatbroward.org

