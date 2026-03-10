SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A couple of South Florida organizations are working to build community in more ways than one.

Habitat for Humanity has partnered with the advocacy group Mosaic Miami as part of an interfaith project to build more affordable housing for families.

The townhouses, which are being constructed in Southwest Miami-Dade, will allow people from different faiths to come together to make their dreams of unity a reality.

“There’s a lot of hatred and animosity going on in the world and this is our symbolic gesture to show that we can work together for a common purpose. Today is an expression of love, of happiness, of tolerance and we couldn’t be prouder to be hosting this today,” said Habitat for Humanity CEO Mario Artecona.

The neighborhood, which will be known as Habitat Acres, will eventually consist of 150 townhomes.

WSVN and ABC Miami are proud to be longtime sponsors of Habitat for Humanity.

If you would like to volunteer with the organization in community initiatives, you can learn more here.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.