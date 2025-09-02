SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Habitat for Humanity is making a new community of 150 townhomes as affordable housing for the workforce in the Naranja neighborhood in South Miami-Dade.

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Miami’s goal of providing hardworking low-income families the chance to become homeowners, in a time where home prices are out of reach for many, is coming to fruition in what they are calling an ambitious undertaking.

“So this site features Habitat’s most ambitious project to date,” said Habitat for Humanity of Greater Miami CEO Mario Artecona. “Very affordable for families in the South Miami-Dade area.”

At completion, the homes will have three to four bedrooms each.

“The housing in Miami, we hear about it every day, and we have the terrible distinction of being the least affordable city in the country,” said Artecona. “The difference between housing costs and wages here is the biggest spread in the nation.”

The nonprofit wants to change that, having already completed 1,300 homes in Miami-Dade County.

There’s no down payment for the home and a zero interest program, but they do ask for you to put in sweat equity.

“In which they have to put in hours volunteering, building their homes and the homes of their neighbors,” said Artecona.

Habitat for Humanity is taking applications for those wanting home ownership in Miami-Dade County.

The Ansin foundation has contributed to get this project started.

