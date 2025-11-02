NEAR HOMESTEAD, Fla. (WSVN) — In partnership with Miami-Dade County, Habitat for Humanity unveiled eight new affordable homes for low-income families near Homestead.

The project is expected to build a community of over 100 affordable homes.

Among the families selected to live in the newly constructed homes are a teacher, a veteran, a retail worker, and a nonprofit worker.

Those families told 7News that the distant and expensive dream of homeownership became a reality for them because of this project.

“It feels like a community. Everyone has come together, and we are building together. When we start from the beginning, that means the future will be us. We come together as a team. We’re doing it together like that’s a family, second family for us,” said new homeowner Latasha Masso.

The organization said they are happy to make people’s dreams come true.

“Miami has the sad distinction of having the largest spread between wages and housing costs, so Habitat provides an opportunity for hardworking folks to become homeowners,” said Mario Artecona, CEO of Habitat for Humanity.

