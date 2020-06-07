Gyms, fitness centers in Miami-Dade set to reopen with restrictions

MIAMI (WSVN) - Many gyms and fitness centers across Miami-Dade County are hours away from reopening their doors after more than a two-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, but they will need to observe several safety guidelines.

In North Miami, Jonas Grabarnick, a fitness trainer at Adapt, said he is thrilled and very much prepared for Monday’s reopening.

““I’m excited to have everybody come back and start looking at the gym as a place of wellness again,” he said.

7News cameras captured the staff at Adapt prepping and cleaning to help ensure customers who return to break a sweat remain safe.

“Every single use gets a full wipe down,” said Grabarnick as he stood next to cycle machines.

Employees at Elev8tion Fitness in Miami were also hard at work making final preparations on Sunday.

Miami-Dade is following Broward County, where gyms opened last month.

Much like Broward and the rest of Florida, there will be strict guidelines for gym owners and their customers.

“There’s going to be a temperature check, so everyone who comes is going to get a temperature check,” said Grabarnick.

Adapt even created a video so their customers know what to expect.

“We just want people to be comfortable coming back,” Grabarnick said. “As slow as they want to come back or as fast as they want to come back, they know that their health, nothing’s changed, is our primary concern.”

Gym members are advised to contact them before heading out because some are holding off on reopening for the time being.

