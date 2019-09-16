Guy Fieri’s Chicken Guy! opens at Aventura Mall

AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - A chicken joint previously exclusive to Disney Springs in Lake Buena Vista has made its way to Aventura.

Chicken Guy!, a creation by legendary restaurateur Guy Fieri, opened at Aventura Mall on Friday morning.

What our sights have been set on this weekend since the Aventura Mall location is NOW OPEN!! Flavortown looks forward to you flocking in soon 🐓😎🤘🧡#ChickenGuy #AventuraMall #NowOpen pic.twitter.com/frJ3HMKuyC — Chicken Guy! (@chickenguy) September 15, 2019

The opening generated lengthy lines over the weekend of people trying to get their hands on the signature sandwiches and chicken tenders.

“Chicken Guy! features one-of-a-kind all-natural fresh chicken tenders, hand-pounded to maximize crunch and paired with a wide selection of delicious sauces,” the company wrote on its website.

The restaurant says its 22 sauces have more than 407 million possible combinations.

Chicken Guy! is located in the Treats Food Hall on the upper level of the mall.

It’s open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.