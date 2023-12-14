MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - Mother Nature was a Grinch in a couple of South Florida neighborhoods, as relentless rain and whipping winds continue to wreak havoc across the region.

Tons of inflatable Christmas decorations struggled to stay inflated and upright with the strong gusts on Thursday.

Miami Shores resident Marta Guisti had her Christmas spirit temporarily deflated as the decorations in her home fell prey to the inclement weather

“It made me sad to see it like that,” she said.

Giusti said she spent her whole morning fixing what her son-in-law spent so much time setting up.

“Oh, my gosh, he worked all day, two days, doing all this, and then the water came in,” she said. “I was trying to see if I can connect it and make it dry, but I see it’s full of water inside.”

Hundreds of dollars worth of inflatable decorations came down. It was a big challenge for Santa and his reindeer as they are not strong enough to fly in this heavy wind and rain.

As for Joseph and the manger, they struggled to stay up in a Nativity scene, while a gingerbread house alongside a tree and gingerbread man fell over.

Down the road from Giusti’s home, a similar situation unfolded outside of a church where inflatable religious figures were nearly falling over, folding as the heavy wind whips past.

Over at Miami City Hall, ornaments on the Christmas tree fell off and scattered all over the grass.

However, with a little hard work — and of course, believing — the magic of Christmas was restored.

‘Reflating, that’s what I am trying to do, especially for the children,” said Guisti.

Giusti said she is not giving up on the decorations, as she attempts to make sure her decorations remain upright and lit up.

