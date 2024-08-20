MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Dreams were realized Monday night at Saint Thomas University as the Gus Machado Family Foundation unveiled a new book titled “The American Dream of Gus Machado.”

The book chronicles the life of the late Cuban-born businessman, who became one of the most prominent figures in American business over a career that spanned seven decades.

Known for his entrepreneurial spirit and significant contributions to the automotive industry, Machado’s life story is filled with surprising and special experiences, richly documented with anecdotes that capture the essence of his journey.

