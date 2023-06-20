MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Chaos erupted outside a Miami Beach bakery when gunshots rang out, resulting in injuries and the subsequent arrest of a convicted felon.

The shooting occurred Monday evening just before 7 p.m. near the 7300 block of Collins Avenue.

Officers on duty at a nearby festival heard the gunshots and ran to the scene. Their response led them to discover a male victim with a gunshot wound to his left leg.

As more officers arrived on the scene, they were approached by witnesses at Moises Bakery who reported a possible shooting involving a person later identified as Monica Santos.

Officers spotted Santos at the entrance of Moises Bakery, brandishing a firearm. Urging her to drop the weapon, the officers repeatedly issued commands to Santos. Eventually, she complied, discarding the firearm outside the establishment before reentering the bakery.

While apprehending Santos, officers overheard her spontaneously uttering, “They killed my family.”

While Santos was being placed in a police vehicle, another victim with a gunshot wound to her right thigh was located at 73rd Street and Ocean Terrace.

Both victims were transported to Jackson Ryder Trauma Center and Jackson Emergency Room, respectively. A 2021 Toyota 4Runner parked near the bakery and occupied by four individuals sustained damage to its rear window due to a gunshot fired by Santos.

Witnesses were able to identify Santos as the individual wielding the firearm and firing indiscriminately toward the bakery’s exterior, where people had gathered. The gun in question was ultimately discovered by Miami Beach Police officers.

According to police, the firearm used by Santos had been reported stolen back in April from Fort Lauderdale. Additionally, records showed that Santos was a convicted felon from Bridgeport, Connecticut, with a prior conviction for the sale of narcotics.

Santos now faces multiple charges, including possession of a stolen firearm, assault with a deadly weapon, and being a convicted felon in possession

