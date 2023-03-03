SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police officers and SWAT teams surrounded an apartment in a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood after a gunman shot and killed a 39-year-old man.

On Thursday night, around 10 p.m., police arrived at the scene after several calls of gunfire near Southwest 198th Street and 114th Avenue.

Officials said a man shot the 39-year-old at random and ran into an apartment complex where he barricaded himself.

SWAT crews and negotiators were in an hours-long standoff with the shooter before they sent in a robot. The gunman started shooting at the robot and then walked out of the apartment and started shooting at the response team in the parking lot. He was then shot down by authorities.

Police have not released the gunman’s identity.

Due to the investigation, authorities blocked off a section of Southwest 200th Street between Southwest 112th and 114th avenues.

Officials asked the public to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

