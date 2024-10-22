CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - A shooting during a baseball game in Cutler Bay left two people injured, with the sound of gunshots captured on a live stream of the game.

The incident occurred Tuesday night in the area of Southwest 89th Avenue and Old Cutler Road in Cutler Bay. The game was being broadcast live when shots rang out, causing children and coaches to scramble for cover.

Footage from the live stream showed players and coaches running off the field as the shots echoed in the background.

A Ring camera in a nearby neighborhood also captured the gunfire.

Miami-Dade Police said two people were shot and transported to Jackson South Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. They are said to be in stable condition, according to authorities.

According to police, the possible suspects left the area in a silver car or SUV.

“That was the guy that was just shooting right there,” said a man.

Investigators are working to determine the motive behind the shooting. So far, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.