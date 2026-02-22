MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A family is in mourning after the loss of a father of six in a shooting on the sidewalk of a Miami Gardens home Friday.

“Gabriel Floyd Hubbard, a man of God,” said Guerla Hubbard, Gabriel’s wife “He’s not supposed to be dead.”

Surveillance video captured the shooting of Gabriel in front of his home near the 3500 block of Northwest 24th Street on Friday.

Shocked neighbors screamed and ran for safety seconds after the deadly shooting.

“I saw a big van driving west, into 37th Avenue, and my neighbor laid on the floor,” said Adrian Victoria, a neighbor of the Hubberts.

“This is surreal,” said Guerla. “My husband was a good person.”

“Really nice guy, really kind guy,” said Victoria.

Guerla described the deadly encounter at their door.

“Someone knocked on our door, and I rushed to the door, and saw him laid out,” she said. “He was a son, a great husband, beautiful soul.”

An investigation is ongoing as detectives search for those involved.

