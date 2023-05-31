SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A school scare caused a temporary lockdown in Southwest Miami-Dade.



Police officers were lined up outside Coral Reef Senior High School, Wednesday morning. They said the initial scare was over reports that there was someone with a gun on campus.



Investigators said it turned out to be an alleged prank pulled by a student from another school.



Officials reported no guns were found, and no one was hurt.

The lockdown was later lifted.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.