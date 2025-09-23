MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Guests at a Miami Beach hostel have been relocated after a fire broke out on the second floor.

Miami Beach Fire Rescue officials responded to the building in the area of Ninth Street and Washington Avenue on Monday afternoon.

7News cameras captured law enforcement personnel on scene, some charred marks on the outside of the building and huge flames billowing from the window.

Fire crews said the fire occurred on the second floor of the hostel but it has since been extinguished.

The hostel manager said guests had to be relocated for safety. Video captured dozens of guests standing on the sidewalk across the hostel.

One of the hostel guests told 7News his roommate woke him up to tell him they had to evacuate.

“There was a fire in the building, on the second floor. Everybody in the hostel had to be evacuated. They knocked out all the windows here. I was asleep in the room on the second floor when my roommate came in and woke me up, was like ‘There’s a fire.'” said John Sheppard.

He described a tense moment outside.

“When I came out, everything was covered in smoke, everybody was running. It was chaos,” said Sheppard.

No injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross is helping the dozens of guests find a place to sleep for Monday night.

An investigation is now underway into the cause of the fire.

