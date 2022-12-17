MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Members of the LGBTQ+ community gathered in Miami Beach to take part in a wedding ceremony for same-sex couples.

Saturday’s ceremony was organized by the SAVE LGBT organization following the passing of the Respect for Marriage Act.

Participating couples were able to renew their wedding vows or marry for the first time.

It was a wedding that some say was right on time, including Marco Giancola, who renewed his vows.

“I think it’s going to impact everybody in a very positive way. It is going to make the world realize that we are here, and we are going to survive and be happy like everybody else,” said Giancola.

President Joe Biden signed the bipartisan bill on Tuesday, codifying into law protections for same-sex and interracial marriages.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.