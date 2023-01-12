KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of migrants have landed along the northern tip of Virginia Key.

Multiple agencies responded at around 3 p.m. Thursday.

Miami-Dade Police, Miami-Dade Fire and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission launched vessels in the area. The Coast Guard and U.S. Border Patrol are surrounding the vessel, which is located off the shore of Historic Virginia Key Beach Park.

Officials said at least 25 people made it to shore and around 40 remain on the boat. Those who made it to shore include 21 adults and four minors. One person on board was transported to Jackson Memorial and is being treated for hypothermia.

