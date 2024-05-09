HAULOVER BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities responded to reports of a migrant landing at Haulover Beach.

Several Miami-Dade intracoastal units responded to the beach.

A single engine vessel pulled up to the beach shore and dropped off between five and six people.

Two individuals have been detained in connection with the incident, which occurred in the 10800 block of Collins Ave.

The others ran up the beach. Police are looking for the other individuals.

7Skyforce flew over the scene on Thursday afternoon, capturing two people in custody on the sand.

The vessel sped off eastbound but is being followed by Miami-Dade Police helicopter.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.