HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of firefighters in Hialeah were honored for their part in a special delivery. They were recognized at city hall Tuesday for helping deliver not one, but two baby boys.

A couple in Hialeah, who were expecting back in May, realized they wouldn’t reach the hospital for the baby and pulled over at a fire rescue station to ask for help.

“We’re here for any problems that they have,” said Luis Fontes with Hialeah Fire Rescue. “You know we’re problem solvers, and for any future firefighters, it’s just something you got to be ready for.”

The crew heard the calls for help and jumped into action to help deliver the baby.

In the other case, a baby entered the world in the back of a fire rescue truck.

On April 7, another crew responded to a call of a woman who had abdominal pain. She didn’t know she was pregnant until she was in the rescue truck when the paramedics realized she was in labor

“We were so excited to see the baby,” said Richard Montalvan with Hialeah Fire Rescue. “They started crying. It was just a relief because we didn’t know what was going on at the time, but when everything was said and done, the baby was healthy, beautiful baby and we were just very excited to finally to get our first delivery in.”

The awards commended them for performing their duty under pressure and for helping deliver both babies.

