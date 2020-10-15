Groundbreaking held for $41M housing development in Brownsville

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - County officials attended a groundbreaking ceremony for a new housing project in Northwest Miami-Dade’s Brownsville neighborhood that will be home for residents from all walks of life.

Miami-Dade County Chairwoman Audrey Edmonson and housing officials were on hand at the groundbreaking for Lincoln Gardens near Northwest 24th Avenue and 48th Street, Thursday.

Michael Liu, director of the Miami-Dade Department of Public Housing, said the $41 million development promises to be affordable for families from all financial backgrounds.

“It’s gonna be a real, real significant development here in Brownsville, and we’re extremely happy,” he said. “As you can tell, construction has started, and we hope that hopefully within a year, we’ll start seeing some people move in.”

The project is expected to be finished by February 2022 and will include a community center, a park and many more amenities.

