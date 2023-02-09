OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - A groundbreaking ceremony was held at the site of a new housing project in Opa-Locka.

Opa-Locka Mayor John H. Taylor Jr. and city commissioners gathered with developers on Thursday to unveil the multi-family development in the area of Northwest 138th Street and 22nd Avenue.

It is the first of its kind in Opa-Locka within the last 10 years and will be comprised of 98 units that are affordable for families.

Ten units are designed for occupants to be able to operate their own business.

“We are also promoting entrepreneurship, and in Opa-Locka, this is the first of its kind with that live/work housing component,” said Taylor.

The building will be five stories tall and is expected to be ready in 2024.

